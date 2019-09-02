Home Provinciales Bancor no extiende horario y atiende este lunes hasta las 13:30 Bancor no extiende horario y atiende este lunes hasta las 13:30 2 septiembre, 2019 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Provinciales Control cambiario: algunos bancos atenderán en Córdoba hasta las 15:30 Provinciales Puente De la Sota sobre el lago San Roque: se habilitó un nuevo estacionamiento para 106 vehículos Provinciales El riesgo de incendios forestales se mantiene ‘Extremo’ en toda la provincia Provinciales Detuvieron a Mauricio Saillén y secuestraron dinero, joyas y autos de alta gama Provinciales Córdoba se prepara para implementar la Ley Micaela La entidad oficial de la Provincia resolvió no sumarse a la disposición del Banco Central y sólo cuenta con horario normal. Así, cerrará su puertas a las 13,30, como lo hace habitualmente. Cba24n Compartí esta nota y seguinos en las redes LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Current [email protected] * Leave this field empty - Advertisement -