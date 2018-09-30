Home Deportes Talleres perdió con Patronato en Paraná Deportes Talleres perdió con Patronato en Paraná 30 septiembre, 2018 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp PublicidadANTICIPO. Por la fecha 7ª de la Superliga, el Albiazul cayó derrotado por el Patrón por 1-2. El gol albiazul fue de Nahuel Bustos. Compartí esta nota y seguinos en las redes ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS Deportes Fútbol: Atlético Carlos Paz no puede escalar en la tabla Deportes Básquet masculino: Bolívar enfrentó a Unión Eléctrica por la 12ª fecha del Torneo Medardo Ligorria Deportes Hockey femenino: Carlos Paz Rugby Club recibió a Urú Curé Rugby Club ESCRIBE UN COMENTARIO Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Current [email protected] * Leave this field empty - Advertisement -