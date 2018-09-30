Talleres perdió con Patronato en Paraná

Publicidad
ANTICIPO. Por la fecha 7ª de la Superliga, el Albiazul cayó derrotado por el Patrón por 1-2. El gol albiazul fue de Nahuel Bustos.
 
 
Compartí esta nota y seguinos en las redes

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS

ESCRIBE UN COMENTARIO

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here