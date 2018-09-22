Home Deportes En una tarde sofocante Talleres igualó con Vélez en el Kempes Deportes En una tarde sofocante Talleres igualó con Vélez en el Kempes 22 septiembre, 2018 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp PublicidadANTICIPO. Los albiazules ganaban con gol de Nahuel Bustos y empató Cufré. Guido Herrera atajó un penal en el primer tiempo. Fue 1 a 1. Compartí esta nota y seguinos en las redes ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS Deportes Carlos Paz, presente en el Torneo Interprovincial de Taekwon-do Deportes Vóley femenino: Pesca venció a Unión Oncativo y busca cerrar la tira victorioso Deportes Una primavera a puro fútbol ESCRIBE UN COMENTARIO Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Current [email protected] * Leave this field empty - Advertisement -