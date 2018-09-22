En una tarde sofocante Talleres igualó con Vélez en el Kempes

ANTICIPO. Los albiazules ganaban con gol de Nahuel Bustos y empató Cufré. Guido Herrera atajó un penal en el primer tiempo. Fue 1 a 1.
 
 
 
 
