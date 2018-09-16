Talleres perdió con Unión en Santa Fe

ANTICPO. El Albiazul cayó en Santa Fe ante el Tatengue que lo venció 2 a 1. Herrera malogró un penal y Maroni fue expulsado.
 
 
