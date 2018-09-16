Home Deportes Talleres perdió con Unión en Santa Fe Deportes Talleres perdió con Unión en Santa Fe 16 septiembre, 2018 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp PublicidadANTICPO. El Albiazul cayó en Santa Fe ante el Tatengue que lo venció 2 a 1. Herrera malogró un penal y Maroni fue expulsado. Compartí esta nota y seguinos en las redes ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS Deportes Básquet: La U19 sumó otro triunfo para Bolívar Deportes El hockey comienza la segunda vuelta Deportes Carlos Paz recibe al 25º Torneo Internacional de Handball Argentina ESCRIBE UN COMENTARIO Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Current [email protected] * Leave this field empty - Advertisement -